Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $22.95 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.15. 107,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

