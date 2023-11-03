Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $8.61 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $209.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $207.26. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

