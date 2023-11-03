Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19,509.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Carlisle Companies worth $54,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.93 and a 200-day moving average of $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.