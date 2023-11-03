Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1,089.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $217.22. The stock had a trading volume of 110,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.14. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

