Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 737.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,498 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %
MDT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 574,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Today’s most attractive beauty stock has double-digit potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is it time to game the Electronic Arts market?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.