Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.19% of S&P Global worth $245,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.48. 189,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,853. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.85 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.33.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

