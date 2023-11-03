Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.45. 101,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

