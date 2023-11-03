Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 193 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $571.75. 778,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.31. The company has a market cap of $542.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

