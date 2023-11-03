Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 46,203 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,203 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,864. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

