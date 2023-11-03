Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 64,442 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. 103,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

