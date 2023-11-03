Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 377,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

