Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,112 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $6,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $143.11. 274,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,887. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

