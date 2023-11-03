Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 23,114 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.24% of Booking worth $243,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Booking by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

BKNG traded down $37.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,800.70. 137,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,797.92 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2,860.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,256.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.