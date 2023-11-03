Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 27,558 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.20% of Diageo worth $196,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average of $168.68. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

