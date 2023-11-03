Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 3,072 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $34,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.2 %

ITW traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.92. 115,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,404. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.87 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

