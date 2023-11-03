Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 3,616 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.64. The company had a trading volume of 360,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,450. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

