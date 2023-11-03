Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 46,660 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,660 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 2.88% of Kadant worth $74,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $263,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,371.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $38,587.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $263,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,371.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE KAI traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.72 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

