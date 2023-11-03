Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 657,858 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657,858 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 1.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 1.46% of Graco worth $213,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after buying an additional 1,200,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 42,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

