Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 67,251 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,251 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.40% of Progressive worth $307,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.62. The company had a trading volume of 428,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,802. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

