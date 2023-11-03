BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.23. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.