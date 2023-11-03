BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.23. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
