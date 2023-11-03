Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $13.87 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $13.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.85. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.69 per share.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $127.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.