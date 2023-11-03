Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $152.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

