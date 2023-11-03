Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.82.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

