Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

CALM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,169. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.