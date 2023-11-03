Cameco Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. Cameco has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

