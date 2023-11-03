Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$85.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of HPS.A opened at C$73.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.59. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

