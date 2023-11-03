Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$85.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Shares of HPS.A opened at C$73.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.59. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- Trading Halts Explained
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.