Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.34 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.45-$1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 545,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,288. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

