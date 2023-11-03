Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$172.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$191.00 to C$172.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$166.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$184.89.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$140.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$131.46 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.38.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

