Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Up 10.8%

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) was up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.59 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 88,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 183,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get Canfor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canfor

Canfor Trading Up 9.9 %

Canfor Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.59.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.