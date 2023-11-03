Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.45

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 55327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CANO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $766.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99,928 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cano Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

