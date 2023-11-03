Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Pfizer Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 46,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.