Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $2,387,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $5,392,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 44.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.88. The company had a trading volume of 789,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,680. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

