Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 48 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $245.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average is $248.15. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.56 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.