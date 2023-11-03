Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

