Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $188.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $172.85 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.