Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,133 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 103,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 111,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJS opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

