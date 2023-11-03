Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

