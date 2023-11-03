Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 90.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $41.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

