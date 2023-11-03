Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.25 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

