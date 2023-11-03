Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,748,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,677 shares of company stock worth $6,854,371 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $30.72 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

