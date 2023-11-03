Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,380,000,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

