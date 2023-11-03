Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

