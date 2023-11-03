Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $341,804,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

