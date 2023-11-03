Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after buying an additional 1,596,038 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after buying an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

