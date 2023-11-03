Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 879 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.