Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Barclays started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

