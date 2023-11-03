Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 7.0 %

S&P Global stock opened at $375.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.05 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

