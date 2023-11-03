Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 891 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,084,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 680,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120,628 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 530,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,372,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

