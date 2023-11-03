Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 929 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,057,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $93.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

