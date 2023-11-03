Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Up 3.6 %

CRI stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.